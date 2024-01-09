Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 5,550 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 7,525,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,650,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

