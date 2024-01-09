Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

