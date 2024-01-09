Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,822,319 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

