Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.84. 3,045,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,405. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.