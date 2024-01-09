Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,641,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 569,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.43 on Tuesday, hitting $1,085.28. 1,070,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $912.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $549.99 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

