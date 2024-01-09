Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 558,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,363. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

