Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,853. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

