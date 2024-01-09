Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CI traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,432. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.93.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.