Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $34.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,208.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 12.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $34,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 737,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

