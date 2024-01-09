Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,189. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

