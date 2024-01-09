Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in CBRE Group by 801.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. 462,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

