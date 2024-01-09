Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,179 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.54. 2,883,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

