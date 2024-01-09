Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $137,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.24. 148,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,789. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.44.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

