Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 692,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,589. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

