Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.44 during trading on Tuesday. 684,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,627. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

