Hudson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 539,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.35.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.



