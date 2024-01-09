Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.07. 100,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,253. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.