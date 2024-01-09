Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. 807,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,819. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

