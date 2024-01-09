Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,658,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 435,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $8.13 on Tuesday, hitting $239.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.