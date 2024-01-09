Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $463.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

