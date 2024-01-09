Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 80,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

