Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $280.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $255.36 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $261.42. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $7,595,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

