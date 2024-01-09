Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.15.

Shares of H traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.05. The company had a trading volume of 207,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,370. The stock has a market cap of C$23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.06. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8859857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

