ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.630-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-15.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.55.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.76. The company had a trading volume of 143,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,493. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $288.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.