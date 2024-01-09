ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-15.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.55.

ICON Public stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.62. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $288.49.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

