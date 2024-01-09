ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-15.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40-8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.55.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $288.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

