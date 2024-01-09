Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $133.66

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.66, but opened at $139.17. Illumina shares last traded at $140.75, with a volume of 287,152 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

