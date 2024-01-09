Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down to $65.60

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $59.73. Inari Medical shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 320,335 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,821,817.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

