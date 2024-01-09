Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

