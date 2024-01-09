Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £154.28 ($196.66).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Roger Alexander White purchased 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($195.41).

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Alexander White sold 102,751 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.41), for a total value of £516,837.53 ($658,811.38).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

BAG stock opened at GBX 529.26 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 502.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 490.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £592.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,776.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.60 ($7.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.65) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.65) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

