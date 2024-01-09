Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

