Inspire Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,183,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,855,000 after purchasing an additional 307,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,557,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,727,000 after buying an additional 207,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,170 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $45,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

