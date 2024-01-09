Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

