Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $154.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.