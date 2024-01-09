Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 2.7 %

PLAB stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Photronics

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.