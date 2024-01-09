Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.