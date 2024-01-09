Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $620,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of DY opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

