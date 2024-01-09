Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

