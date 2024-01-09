Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,665 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.