Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $300.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

