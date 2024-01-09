Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 22,847 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

