Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,120,000 after buying an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,668,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 634,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

