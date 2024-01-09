Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pentair by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after purchasing an additional 589,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.