Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $863,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

