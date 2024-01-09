Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $13,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,220,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,100,490. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

View Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $137.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.