Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,126 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

