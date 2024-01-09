Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $282.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

