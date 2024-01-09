Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

