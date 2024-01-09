Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

FAST opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

