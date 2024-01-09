Inspire Investing LLC Buys 400 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

KNSL opened at $360.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.36 and a 200-day moving average of $377.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.